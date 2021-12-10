comscore Hawaii records 5 new coronavirus-related deaths, 170 additional infections | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii records 5 new coronavirus-related deaths, 170 additional infections

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:13 am
  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM People enjoyed the reflection pool and Waikiki Beach at the Sheraton Waikiki on Nov. 10, in Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    People enjoyed the reflection pool and Waikiki Beach at the Sheraton Waikiki on Nov. 10, in Honolulu.

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported five new coronavirus-related deaths and 170 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,045 fatalities and 88,825 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 790,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 49.4 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 118 new cases on Oahu, 10 on Hawaii island, 23 on Maui, five on Kauai, one on Molokai and 13 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

