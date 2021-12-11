Former Hawaii QB Chevan Cordeiro bound for San Jose State

Former University of Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro is about to exit the transfer portal, settling on Mountain West rival San Jose State to continue his collegiate career.

He announced the move on his Instagram account.

Cordeiro, a Saint Louis School alumnus, announced his departure from the Rainbow Warriors last week. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. He threw for 6,167 yards in 36 games across four seasons, with 45 touchdown passes and 22 interceptions. He also ran for 1,083 yards and 13 scores.

Dae Dae Hunter, the program’s top rusher this season, is in the transfer portal and has not announced his next stop.

The two major departures, along with that of starting cornerback Cameron Lockridge, have escalated some of the controversy around head coach Todd Graham and his coaching style, as well as offensive coordinator Bo Graham, his son, and his play-calling.

Hawaii (6-7) squeaked into the college bowl picture despite its losing record when the NCAA sanctioned a 42nd game. The Warriors will face Memphis (6-6) in the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 24 at the Ching Complex on the Manoa campus.

