Dock issues suspend Arizona Memorial visits, but Pearl Harbor National Memorial remains open

Boat trips to the USS Arizona Memorial at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial were suspended today due to an issue with the shoreside dock.

National Park Service staff said operations will resume when conditions are deemed safe enough for the white boats to use the shoreside dock.

The visitor center, museums, and park film are still open along with the Pacific Historic Parks bookstore, audio tours and virtual reality center.

For more information about the memorial, please visit www.nps.gov/pearlharbor.