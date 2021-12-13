comscore Board of Water Supply employees warned to check credit reports after cyberattack strikes contractor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Board of Water Supply employees warned to check credit reports after cyberattack strikes contractor

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:43 pm

The Board of Water Supply today advised its employees to check their credit reports and be aware of any unusual or unauthorized activity after a contractor that the agency uses was hit by a ransomware attack over the weekend, the second cyberattack to affect city operations in a the past week.

BWS officials said their customers are not affected by the incident.

>> RELATED POST: TheBus, Handi-Van websites remain offline following cyberattack

On Sunday evening, the board was notified of a cybersecurity attack disrupting Kronos Private Cloud services, which provides BWS’ timekeeping system. Board officials said they immediately shut off all access to its Kronos Workforce system.

They said Kronos’ parent company UKG is investigating this issue.

Last week, a cyberattack struck Oahu Transit Services’ systems, disabling the agencies online services for TheBus, TheHandi-Van, TheBus app and its Holo card system. The OTS is still working on getting those services back online.

Comments (3)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
WATCH LIVE: Former UH Warrior and CFL great Chad Owens hosts Star-Advertiser sports show ‘The CO2 RUN DWN’
Next Story
TheBus, Handi-Van websites remain offline following cyberattack

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up