Board of Water Supply employees warned to check credit reports after cyberattack strikes contractor

The Board of Water Supply today advised its employees to check their credit reports and be aware of any unusual or unauthorized activity after a contractor that the agency uses was hit by a ransomware attack over the weekend, the second cyberattack to affect city operations in a the past week.

BWS officials said their customers are not affected by the incident.

>> RELATED POST: TheBus, Handi-Van websites remain offline following cyberattack

On Sunday evening, the board was notified of a cybersecurity attack disrupting Kronos Private Cloud services, which provides BWS’ timekeeping system. Board officials said they immediately shut off all access to its Kronos Workforce system.

They said Kronos’ parent company UKG is investigating this issue.

Last week, a cyberattack struck Oahu Transit Services’ systems, disabling the agencies online services for TheBus, TheHandi-Van, TheBus app and its Holo card system. The OTS is still working on getting those services back online.