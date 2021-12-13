Hawaii reports 150 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 89,379

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 150 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 89,379 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 1,058.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 787 fatalities on Oahu, 145 on Hawaii island, 101 on Maui, 13 on Kauai, one on Molokai, and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is nearly 800,000 and the nationwide infection tally is nearly 60 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 122 cases on Oahu, 12 on Kauai, 10 on Hawaii island, three on Maui, and three Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

Today’s count are cases tallied by the department on Saturday.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 60,643 on Oahu, 11,869 on Hawaii island, 10,181 on Maui, 3,279 on Kauai, 245 on Molokai,and 145 on Lanai. There are also 3,007 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,583 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 90.

By island, Oahu has 1,049 known active cases, Maui has 197, Kauai has 184, the Big Island has 142, Molokai has 11, and Lanai has none.

Health officials counted 5,642 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 2.6% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 2.0% and the seven-day average case count is 129, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 98 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2.4%, state health officials said today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,849,378 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today, up 17,501 from Friday. Health officials say that 72.9% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 78.2% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,126 have required hospitalizations, with six new hospitalizations — four on Maui and two on Oahu — reported today.

Thirty hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 5,096 hospitalizations within the state, 3,917 have been on Oahu, 615 on Maui, 448 on the Big Island, 101 on Kauai, 10 on Molokai, and five on Lanai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 40 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with eight in intensive care units and four on ventilators.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.