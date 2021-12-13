No tsunami threat for Hawaii following 7.6M earthquake in Indonesia

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center and Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said there is no tsunami threat for the Hawaiian Islands following a 7.6 magnitude earthquake today.
According to HI-EMA, the earthquake struck at about 5:20 p.m. north of Indonesia at a depth of 47 miles.
