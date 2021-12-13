comscore No tsunami threat for Hawaii following 7.6M earthquake in Indonesia | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

No tsunami threat for Hawaii following 7.6M earthquake in Indonesia

  • By Jason Genegabus jason@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 6:10 pm
  • COURTESY NOAA

    COURTESY NOAA

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center and Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said there is no tsunami threat for the Hawaiian Islands following a 7.6 magnitude earthquake today.

According to HI-EMA, the earthquake struck at about 5:20 p.m. north of Indonesia at a depth of 47 miles.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
California brings back indoor mask mandate as coronavirus cases rise

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up