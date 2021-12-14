comscore About 3,000 Hawaiian Electric customers lose power in Ewa Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
About 3,000 Hawaiian Electric customers lose power in Ewa Beach

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:24 am

Hawaiian Electric crews are working to restore power at an outage in Ewa Beach.

An estimated 2,960 customers have been without power since about 7:30 a.m.

According to an 8:30 a.m. estimate, it may take until 8 p.m. to restore electricity to the area.

Shannon Tangonan, a Hawaiian Electric spokeswoman, said that a “flashover” occurred, although the cause of that is still unknown.

