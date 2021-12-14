About 3,000 Hawaiian Electric customers lose power in Ewa Beach

Hawaiian Electric crews are working to restore power at an outage in Ewa Beach.

An estimated 2,960 customers have been without power since about 7:30 a.m.

According to an 8:30 a.m. estimate, it may take until 8 p.m. to restore electricity to the area.

Shannon Tangonan, a Hawaiian Electric spokeswoman, said that a “flashover” occurred, although the cause of that is still unknown.