Sunday’s Insight section contained an article by Max Markrich (“Hawaii needs to prioritize climate adaptation — now,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Dec. 12), which pointed out Hawaii’s goal to achieve net negative emissions of greenhouse pollutants.

He said that Hawaii’s energy-related CO2 emissions for 2018 were 20.5 million metric tons, or only 0.4% of U.S. emissions, making Hawaii 43rd out of the 50 states plus the District of Columbia — “inconsequential at a national or global level.”

He said that rather than emphasizing curbing our emissions, we should focus first and foremost on adapting to the “existential climate threats” to try to preserve “day to day life in Hawaii.”

I guess that means we should also tell Idaho, South Dakota, Maine, New Hampshire, Delaware, Rhode Island, Vermont and the District of Columbia (all of which had fewer emissions than Hawaii in 2018) not to bother with emissions reductions, but just concentrate on adapting.

I wonder where we should draw the line to tell states or countries not to bother with emissions reductions, but just get ready to adapt to the dire consequences of climate change?

Charles Sexton

Manoa

Is Navy incompetent or criminally clueless?

Many residents of Oahu have been pondering an important question these past two weeks with regards to the fuel leaks poisoning the drinking water of thousands of military personnel in the Pearl Harbor area: Is the U.S. Navy dangerously incompetent, or just criminally clueless?

Navy Secretary Carlos del Toro may have recently provided some clarity on the matter, when he stated, “It’s not the fuel itself that’s making them sick, it’s the fuel in the water” (“Red Hill’s troubled past casts a shadow on Navy operations,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 12).

Thanks, Carlos. Now we can all relax.

Lynne Kobayashi

Kalihi

Navy will leave a mess after skimming water

After being repeatedly told its fuel tanks posed a potential danger to Oahu’s aquifers, the Navy is now attempting to clean up the mess it created (“Navy divers work to remove fuel contaminants at Red Hill water facility,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 13). By being obstinate and disrespectful to Oahu’s residents, Navy leadership now has a near-impossible task to resolve.

While skimming may be effective in certain situations, what the Navy must be required to explain is how it proposes to remove the “bathtub ring” of petroleum that now clings to the nooks and crannies of our fresh water aquifer. Impossible!

Blaine Tsugawa

Waipahu

Graham did much to damage UH football

In response to Robert K. Soberano’s letter (“Graham has done much for UH football,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 12):

Warrior head football coach Todd Graham indeed did much for University of Hawaii football: He literally tore down what former head coach Nick Rolovich built. The current controversy with Graham caused 11 Warrior football players to enter the portal (transferring out), including starting quarterback and homegrown athlete Chevan Cordeiro. He is transferring to the San Jose Spartans, which is in the same Mountain West Conference as our Warrior football team. Top running back Dae Dae Hunter also decided to leave the Warrior team (“Former Warriors Chevan Cordeiro and Dae Dae Hunter find new teams,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 13).

Unfortunately, the team also had an inexperienced offensive coordinator, which resulted in Hawaii losing games it should have won.

UH Athletics Director Dave Matlin should replace Todd Graham and his entire staff, immediately.

Melvin Partido Sr.

Pearl City

‘Build Back Better’ will cost taxpayers plenty

Who do the government’s officials think they’re kidding? We all know there is no such thing as a free lunch. They state that the “Build Back Better” initiative won’t cost us anything. They’re going to tax the rich, companies doing business overseas and big corporations.

Big business and overseas corporations will pass all increased costs to the consumer, hurting the lower- income families the most.

If the rich have to pay more in taxes, will they give so freely to charity?

Many of these programs expire in one to three years. So if the programs continue, the cost of the bill will skyrocket. It’s hard to take away entitlements. This will, of course, result in higher or more taxes or both. Who’s fooling whom?

Marilyn Yoza

Mililani

