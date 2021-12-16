Honolulu police raid illegal game room in Kakaako

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Honolulu police raided and seized gambling machines, cash and drug paraphernalia from an illegal game room in Kakaako Wednesday evening.

The Honolulu Police Department said on Twitter that the 18 gambling machines and other items were seized after police executed a search warrant at the location.

Those who want to report illegal gambling on Oahu can call HPD’s narcotics unit at (808) 723-3933, a 24-hour hotline.