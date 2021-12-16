comscore Honolulu police raid illegal game room in Kakaako | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Honolulu police raid illegal game room in Kakaako

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT Honolulu police executed a search warrant at an illegal game room in Kakaako.

    COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT

Honolulu police raided and seized gambling machines, cash and drug paraphernalia from an illegal game room in Kakaako Wednesday evening.

The Honolulu Police Department said on Twitter that the 18 gambling machines and other items were seized after police executed a search warrant at the location.

Those who want to report illegal gambling on Oahu can call HPD’s narcotics unit at (808) 723-3933, a 24-hour hotline.

