Kamuela skateboarder, 20, struck by pickup truck in critical condition

Hawaii island police say a 20-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a pickup truck in Kamuela.

Police responded to the incident at 8:16 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Mamalahoa Highway and Puanuanu Place in Kamuela.

Upon arrival, police determined that a red 1988 Nissan pickup truck heading west on Mamalahoa Highway when it struck the skateboarder in the westbound lane of traffic.

The skateboarder, 20, of Kamuela, was transported to the North Hawaii Community Hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Nissan pickup, a 31-year-old Kamuela man, was not injured.

Police do not believe that speed or impairment are factors in the collision.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it should contact Officer Adam Roberg at 808-326-4646 ext. 229 or adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.