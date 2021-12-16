comscore Event to honor lifetime achievements | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Event to honor lifetime achievements

  By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Aaron Mahi

The Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts presents its highest honor on Sunday when five Hawaii residents will be recognized at the HARA Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel. Read more

