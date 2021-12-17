Aggressive 10-foot shark prompts warning signs at Pokai Bay

Honolulu lifeguards have posted warning signs at Pokai Bay in Leeward Oahu after a 10-foot shark was spotted offshore this morning.
The Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Division issued an alert shortly after 10 a.m. notifying the public of a shark spotted about 50 yards offshore and exhibiting aggressive behavior.
Lifeguards are conducting jet ski patrols and public announcements in the area to warn beachgoers.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.