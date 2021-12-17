Aggressive 10-foot shark prompts warning signs at Pokai Bay

Honolulu lifeguards have posted warning signs at Pokai Bay in Leeward Oahu after a 10-foot shark was spotted offshore this morning.

The Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Division issued an alert shortly after 10 a.m. notifying the public of a shark spotted about 50 yards offshore and exhibiting aggressive behavior.

Lifeguards are conducting jet ski patrols and public announcements in the area to warn beachgoers.