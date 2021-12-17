Honolulu police arrest man, 32, on suspicion of murder in Kahaluu death

Honolulu police on Thursday arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the death of a 29-year-old man whose body was found in Kahaluu in March.
Police arrested Brae Sales on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of Keith Zalonka.
Zalonka’s body was found in a vehicle in Kahaluu on March 15. Police said he died of “non-accidental traumatic injuries caused by another person.”
Through an investigation, Sales was identified as a suspect and arrested Thursday at the Halawa Correctional Facility, where he is being held on a separate case for a felony terroristic threatening charge.
Sales was released back to the correctional facility pending further investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.
