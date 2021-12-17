comscore Honolulu police arrest man, 32, on suspicion of murder in Kahaluu death | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Honolulu police arrest man, 32, on suspicion of murder in Kahaluu death

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:14 pm
  • COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS HONOLULU Brae Sales was arrested at Halawa Correctional Facility, where he is being held for a separate case.

    COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS HONOLULU

    Brae Sales was arrested at Halawa Correctional Facility, where he is being held for a separate case.

Honolulu police on Thursday arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the death of a 29-year-old man whose body was found in Kahaluu in March.

Police arrested Brae Sales on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of Keith Zalonka.

Zalonka’s body was found in a vehicle in Kahaluu on March 15. Police said he died of “non-accidental traumatic injuries caused by another person.”

Through an investigation, Sales was identified as a suspect and arrested Thursday at the Halawa Correctional Facility, where he is being held on a separate case for a felony terroristic threatening charge.

Sales was released back to the correctional facility pending further investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled the last name of Brae Sales.
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Pfizer Trial of Low-Dose Shot Fails for Young Children

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up