Arson suspected in damage of scenic overlook at Pearl Harbor National Wildlife Refuge

The Betty Nagamine Bliss Overlook is currently closed to the public after a fire Thursday night caused significant damage to the birdwatching and educational spot, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said.

Arson is suspected and an investigation involving the Honolulu Police Department and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Refuge Law Enforcement is underway. Refuge staff are evaluating damage to the overlook and potential harm to an endangered Hawaiian waterbird habitat and supporting structures.

Part of the Honouliuli unit of Pearl Harbor National Wildlife Refuge, the overlook was built as a partnership between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, National Park Service and U.S. Navy.

The destroyed overlook was named in honor of Bliss, a McKinley High School teacher who helped established the refuge in the 1970s and advocated for the endangered waterbirds that called it home.

“This is a devastating loss for the refuge and the community,” said Josh Ream, Pearl Harbor National Wildlife Refuge manager, in a news release.

With views of West Loch, the overlook featured educational panels about Bliss’ work and endangered Hawaiian waterbirds. Panels also chronicled the West Loch disaster of May 21, 1944, when an explosion and ensuing fire killed U.S. Navy personnel and sunk several ships.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Federal Wildlife Officer Tim Cusak at 808-798-8709.