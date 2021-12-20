Man, 30, allegedly steals 5 vehicles, including 2 golf carts, during Oahu crime rampage

Honolulu police arrested a 30-year-old man after he allegedly went on a crime rampage from Kapolei to Ewa Beach Sunday.

The rampage began in Kapolei where the suspect was involved in a motor vehicle collision at about 3:25 p.m.

When he and the other driver, a 56-year-old man, were about to exchange information, police said the suspect entered the man’s white 2007 Chevy truck and drove off.

The bandit then crashed the Chevy in Waipahu.

Occupants in another vehicle stopped to check whether he needed any assistance when the suspect took their vehicle and injured one of the victims as he drove off, police said.

The suspect traveled to Ewa Beach where he crashed the vehicle at a golf course.

Police said he stole a golf cart and drove to another location where he stole a construction vehicle before crashing it.

The suspect then jumped into another golf cart and crashed while attempting to evade police officers.

Police arrested him on Geiger Road at about 4:45 p.m. on suspicion of second-degree robbery, two counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle in the first degree, two counts of criminal property damage in the fourth degree and two counts of criminal contempt of court.