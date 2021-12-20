TheBus website back online; email servers still down

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Oahu Transit Services brought www.thebus.org back online today, restoring real-time vehicle location for passengers tracking their rides.

A Dec. 9 cyberattack targeted OTS, disabling the online servers to both administrative and operating access for TheBus and TheHandi-Van, according to a news release from the city Department of Transportation Services.

While most resources related to operations of both TheBus and TheHandi-Van were restored, email servers remain down. Any email sent to addresses ending in @thebus.org has not been received since the initial attack on Dec. 9, according to DTS.

TheBus and TheHandi-Van passengers can again find real-time, GPS-based locations for their rides at http://hea.thebus.org for The Bus and http://eva.thebus.org for TheHandi-Van.

Mobile applications including Transit, Moovit, and DaBus should display real-time location information, according to DTS.

Efforts to recover from the alleged ransomware attack continues and city officials are collaborating with transit agencies in other U.S. cities targeted by hackers.

The Careers page on the www.thebus.org website is also not accepting applications currently. The Bus Pass Office at Kalihi Transit Center remains closed.

City information technology officials suspect the attack was the work of hackers affiliated with Russia. An investigation into the incident by the FBI, Honolulu police and U.S. Secret Service is ongoing.