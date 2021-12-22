Hawaii’s omicron case count rises to 74

The Hawaii Department of Health this afternoon confirmed there are now 74 confirmed cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the state.

While all cases detected thus far are on Oahu, four specimens from Hawaii island and two specimens from Maui contain a molecular clue indicating they are likely omicron. Those specimens are undergoing whole genome sequencing.

“Booster shots are more important than ever,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char in a news release. “Please get your booster shot now. People who have received booster shots have much more protection from omicron than those who have not yet gotten their booster.”

The latest 24 omicron cases come from specimens collected from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13.

With omicron circulating widely in communities, the number of cases is expected to increase rapidly statewide, the DOH said.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines and tests at hawaiicovid19.com.