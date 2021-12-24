High surf advisory in effect for east shores through this evening

A high surf advisory remains in place for east-facing shores, effective until 6 p.m. this Christmas Eve.

The National Weather Service says surf of 7 to 10 feet is expected along the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the island of Hawaii, due to a north-northeast swell strengthened by a slowly subsiding tradewind swell.

The public should be aware of strong, breaking waves, shore break, and rip currents, which make swimming difficult and dangerous.

A small craft advisory also remains in effect for all Hawaiian coastal waters and channels through 6 p.m. today.

Forecasters, meanwhile, expect breezy trades to bring clouds and passing showers to windward and mauka areas of the Hawaiian isles today and tonight. A drying trend is expected, along with a slight decrease in winds, on Christmas Day.

But a band of showery clouds is also forecast to move across the area Christmas night and Sunday morning, bringing another round of increased shower activity, primarily for windward and mauka areas.

Highs on Christmas Day are expected to range from 76 to 81 degrees Fahrenheit, with lows from 66 to 71 degrees.

A “deep low” will develop several hundred miles northwest of Kauai on Sunday, then dive south and weaken Monday and Tuesday.

During this time period, local winds will shift out of the east to southeast and there may be an increase in clouds and showers, especially over the western end of the state.