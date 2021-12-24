Honolulu Zoo to host virtual Christmas with the animals

The Honolulu Zoo is closed on Christmas Day but that doesn’t mean the animals — or zoo fans — will be missing out on any holiday fun.

The virtual “Christmas with the Animals” will allow the public to watch as zoo residents “rip, tear, play, and enjoy their favorite treats for the holidays,” according to a news release. The event will be shown at 2 p.m. Saturday on the Honolulu Zoo’s Facebook page and the Honolulu Zoo Society’s YouTube channel.

In their role as Santa’s elves, Honolulu Zoo Society staff, volunteers and zookeepers have been wrapping gifts, creating paper maché items and gathering the animals’ favorite treats for the holiday.

“Christmas with the Animals is an annual holiday tradition and one of our favorite events at the Zoo,” said Honolulu Zoo Society Executive Director Mary Benson in the release. “Though guests won’t be able to gather with us in person to celebrate this year, we welcome everyone to connect with us online to watch as the animals dive in, unwrap, and devour their holiday gifts and treats.”

Although closed for the holiday Saturday, the Honolulu Zoo is open today during regular hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the grounds closing at 4 p.m. For more information on visiting, check honoluluzoo.org or call 808-926-3191.