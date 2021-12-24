Man, 28, killed in Waianae Boat Harbor shooting identified

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified today the victim in a fatal shooting at Waianae Boat Harbor as Jarron Crowell, 28, of Waianae.
Crowell was shot and killed at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, according to Emergency Medical Services.
Prosecutors charged Zaysten Vincent, 19, Thursday with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony and illegal possession of a firearm. He is being held on $1 million bail.
Police arrested Vincent Wednesday afternoon on the 700 block of North Nimitz Highway.
