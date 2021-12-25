comscore Diamond Classic championship game canceled due to Stanford health concerns | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Diamond Classic championship game canceled due to Stanford health concerns

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 4:02 pm

The championship game of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Classic has been canceled due to health and safety protocols within the Stanford basketball team.

The Cardinal were scheduled to face Vanderbilt for the tournament title today at 4 p.m. The game was declared a no contest.

The championship game was the second tournament game to be canceled. The seventh-place game between Hawaii and Northern Iowa was called off on Friday due to COVID-19 issues within the Rainbow Warriors program.

Two games were played at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on the tournament’s final day. Wyoming defeated South Florida 77-57 in the fifth-place game and BYU held off Liberty 80-75 for third place in the tournament finale.

