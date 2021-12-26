Vital Statistics: Dec. 17 to 21, 2021

Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 17-21
>> Kimberly Ann Alvarado and Destinee Lopez
>> Alvin Keaumoku Awong Jr. and Andrea Kalei Kahanu
>> Connie Leilani Boldry and Samuela Nisa
>> Ghassan Jason Choueiry and Jennifer Ghassan Bou Waked
>> Carly Kealohalani Cressman and Alex James Salvador
>> Audra Beth Cunningham and Barrett Hunter Wells
>> Kayla Marie De Leon and Kyle Clifton Cosby
>> Alana Chun Folen and Ariel Sol Alagano Jr.
>> Alyssa Jaylene Cabrera French and Kayleigh Allison Felix Villena
>> Johnell Leonard Gibbs and Veronica Sahvaughn Hartman
>> Taylor Nicole Henderson and Cody Michael Carlin
>> Brooks Samuel-Adams Hunt and Jenny Rebecca Berg
>> Irenelei Saramosing Kamelo and Jon Mickel Goze Lim
>> Charles Robello Kema Jr. and Lisa Eileen Michaels
>> Kalvin Kawaiola‘omauloa Krael and Marie Vaiola Hi‘ilani Cleveland
>> Allison Adelalyn Marron and Carina Camarillo
>> Nicholas Kim Pau Mizusawa and Kristina Cano Alvarez
>> Jorge Alberto Monroy Jr. and Lidia Camille
>> Charlene Lauren Normandeau and Juri Maits
>> Margie Corpuz O’Neill and David John Kenney
>> Eleni Marie Papakiristis and Anastasia Elise River
>> Donald Joseph Patterson and Rafael Jose Cuello Reyes
>> Sydnie Elizabeth Rodriguez and Jose Antonio Morrobel
>> Andrew Francis Sochacki and Laura Ashley Schober
>> Bailey Lillian Stierle and Sawan Sharma
>> E. Manny Viray and Ryan Dennis Conaty
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 17-21
>> Kuha‘o James Kaulana Akiu-Lukela
>> Carter Jaxon Ansagay
>> Caleb Makoa Anthony
>> Gideon Ira Kekoa Borgquist
>> Atlas Victor Canfield
>> Jesiyah Makanui Lanzado Dameron-Aranton
>> Mazikeen Rose Rimorin Daoang
>> Shayza Dream de Guzman
>> Milo Delgado Scarcelli
>> Latsamy Lydia Dirden
>> Xadie-Chiyne Kaleomakamaeokalani Dutro-Yoshioka
>> J.T. Hervson Kaimana Tulensa Freddy
>> Dean Filipe Hansen
>> Sophia Chung Yee Kim Ho
>> Echo Joi Holland
>> Brendon Mikio Hue
>> Aele‘a-Nevaeh Clemyntyne Kamaluonalani Kaneakua-Burgess
>> Ethan Edward Emanuelu Lafoga
>> Zayden Burnett Ling
>> Liam Keaola‘ela‘eeho‘omaluanamaka‘inoloa Luko
>> Ryder Kalaniakala Aguila Machado
>> Shylah ‘Anelahulalimaikalani Masako Choy Young Medeiros
>> Ranaiya Ku‘ulei Morris
>> Zariyah Kauakilinahe Namoku
>> Maverick Soma Okubo
>> Moxie Ysabel Olivarez
>> Calliope Ai Otomo
>> Lennox Joshua Perry
>> Prescott Jay Agonoy Rasay
>> Trinity Annalei Short
>> Niko Kaimana Sugai
>> Riko Pili Kekai Tanaka-Silva
>> Paul Joseph Theising
>> Marcus Yukio Unten
>> Olivialyn Ram Ramanlal Vallabh
>> Yunchen Wang
>> Lachlan Shore ‘Ekolu Woolley
>> Roweyn Pi‘ikealohanoku‘ukulaiwi Mei Lin Young
