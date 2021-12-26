Vital Statistics: Dec. 17 to 21, 2021

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­­ Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Dec. 17-21

>> Kimberly Ann Alvarado and Destinee Lopez

>> Alvin Keaumoku Awong Jr. and Andrea Kalei Kahanu

>> Connie Leilani Boldry and Samuela Nisa

>> Ghassan Jason Choueiry and Jennifer Ghassan Bou Waked

>> Carly Kealohalani Cressman and Alex James Salvador

>> Audra Beth Cunningham and Barrett Hunter Wells

>> Kayla Marie De Leon and Kyle Clifton Cosby

>> Alana Chun Folen and Ariel Sol Alagano Jr.

>> Alyssa Jaylene Cabrera French and Kayleigh Allison Felix Villena

>> Johnell Leonard Gibbs and Veronica Sahvaughn Hartman

>> Taylor Nicole Henderson and Cody Michael Carlin

>> Brooks Samuel-Adams Hunt and Jenny Rebecca Berg

>> Irenelei Saramosing Kamelo and Jon Mickel Goze Lim

>> Charles Robello Kema Jr. and Lisa Eileen Michaels

>> Kalvin Kawaiola‘omauloa Krael and Marie Vaiola Hi‘ilani Cleveland

>> Allison Adelalyn Marron and Carina Camarillo

>> Nicholas Kim Pau Mizusawa and Kristina Cano Alvarez

>> Jorge Alberto Monroy Jr. and Lidia Camille

>> Charlene Lauren Normandeau and Juri Maits

>> Margie Corpuz O’Neill and David John Kenney

>> Eleni Marie Papakiristis and Anastasia Elise River

>> Donald Joseph Patterson and Rafael Jose Cuello Reyes

>> Sydnie Elizabeth Rodriguez and Jose Antonio Morrobel

>> Andrew Francis Sochacki and Laura Ashley Schober

>> Bailey Lillian Stierle and Sawan Sharma

>> E. Manny Viray and Ryan Dennis Conaty

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Dec. 17-21

>> Kuha‘o James Kaulana Akiu-Lukela

>> Carter Jaxon Ansagay

>> Caleb Makoa Anthony

>> Gideon Ira Kekoa Borgquist

>> Atlas Victor Canfield

>> Jesiyah Makanui Lanzado Dameron-Aranton

>> Mazikeen Rose Rimorin Daoang

>> Shayza Dream de Guzman

>> Milo Delgado Scarcelli

>> Latsamy Lydia Dirden

>> Xadie-Chiyne Kaleomakamaeokalani Dutro-Yoshioka

>> J.T. Hervson Kaimana Tulensa Freddy

>> Dean Filipe Hansen

>> Sophia Chung Yee Kim Ho

>> Echo Joi Holland

>> Brendon Mikio Hue

>> Aele‘a-Nevaeh Clemyntyne Kamaluonalani Kaneakua-Burgess

>> Ethan Edward Emanuelu Lafoga

>> Zayden Burnett Ling

>> Liam Keaola‘ela‘eeho‘omaluanamaka‘inoloa Luko

>> Ryder Kalaniakala Aguila Machado

>> Shylah ‘Anelahulalimaikalani Masako Choy Young Medeiros

>> Ranaiya Ku‘ulei Morris

>> Zariyah Kauakilinahe Namoku

>> Maverick Soma Okubo

>> Moxie Ysabel Olivarez

>> Calliope Ai Otomo

>> Lennox Joshua Perry

>> Prescott Jay Agonoy Rasay

>> Trinity Annalei Short

>> Niko Kaimana Sugai

>> Riko Pili Kekai Tanaka-Silva

>> Paul Joseph Theising

>> Marcus Yukio Unten

>> Olivialyn Ram Ramanlal Vallabh

>> Yunchen Wang

>> Lachlan Shore ‘Ekolu Woolley

>> Roweyn Pi‘ikealohanoku‘ukulaiwi Mei Lin Young