Need a COVID-19 test? Hawaii Department of Health adding free testing in Kapolei

The Hawaii Department of Health is expanding access to free COVID-19 testing on Oahu through mid-January.

Starting next week, testing will be offered at the Carpenters Training Center in Kapolei from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Currently, free COVID-19 testing is available for Oahu residents at locations such as the Neal S. Blaisdell Center (Sunday through Friday), and at the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell (daily). The RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) testing is conducted by the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii and funded through the state Department of Health.

In a news release issued Sunday night, DOH Director Dr. Elizabeth Char said the department “recognizes the importance of providing increased testing capacity to families and the community, especially while school testing programs are paused during the winter break.”

School-aged children and their families are encouraged to take advantage of this “bridge testing” program opportunity before school resumes in January. The program — offered by DOH and the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii Consortium — will provide capacity for 2,000 additional tests a day, and will run through Jan. 15.

In addition to bridge testing, free community testing is offered by DOH, the Kidney Foundation and independent pharmacies at a total of 23 sites statewide — four on Hawaii island, one site on Kauai, two on Maui, two on Molokai, one site on Lanai and 13 on Oahu.

Pre-registration at AlohaClear.com is recommended. Walk-ins will be accepted on a first come, first served basis.

Other testing options are available at hawaiicovid19.com.

The DOH advises that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, even mild symptoms, should avoid other people and get tested. Anyone who is a close contact of a known COVID-19 positive individual should get tested regardless of vaccination status.