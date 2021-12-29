WATCH LIVE: Hawaii lawmakers hold informational briefing on Red Hill water crisis

The Senate Committee on Health and the House Committee on Health, Human Services, and Homelessness is hosting a virtual joint informational briefing on the Red Hill water situation.
The briefing will include a presentation of the Navy Drinking Water Distribution System Recovery Plan, an update from the Department of Health and a question-and-answer session.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m.
Watch the livestream of the meeting above.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.