Man, 33, dies after moped crashes into commercial truck in Wahiawa

Honolulu police say a 33-year old man has died after the moped he was operating crashed into a commercial truck in Wahiawa.

Police said the collision occurred at about 6:17 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was driving southbound in an Isuzu commercial box truck on Walker Avenue and was crossing the Olive Avenue intersection when the moped struck the truck.

The truck driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

The moped rider was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Police said speed appeared to be a factor for the moped operator. Speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors on the part of the truck driver.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.