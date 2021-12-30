Missing man, 37, last seen in Wahiawa residence

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing 37-year-old man who is described as “emotionally distraught.”

Alexander Gihm was last seen leaving his Kiekie Street residence in Wahiawa on Tuesday at around 9 p.m. and operating his black 2021 Volkswagon Tiguan MPV, CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department said in a news release today. Its license plate is WDG 227.

Gihm is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 167 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing an aloha shirt.

Anyone with information about his location can call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300 or send web tips at www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.