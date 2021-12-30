Hawaii coach Todd Graham’s youngest son, linebacker-safety Michael Graham, enters transfer portal

The youngest son of University of Hawaii football coach Todd Graham today entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

This morning, Michael Graham, who played the hybrid linebacker-safety position known as stud, notified UH compliance officer Amanda Paterson of his intent to leave the Rainbow Warriors. Graham was not on scholarship.

Although he was listed on the depth chart for a couple games, he did not play any snaps on defense as a freshman in 2021. He was used on five special-team units, logging 94 plays and one tackle.

Graham is a 2021 Kaiser High graduate. He played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Notre Dame Preparatory Academy in Scottsdale, Ariz. As a junior in 2019, he was a linebacker at Prestonwood Christian Academy in Plano, Texas, where he received honorable mention by the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools.

Graham is the latest Warrior to enter the portal. Five starters, including two co-captains — quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and weak-side linebacker Darius Muasau — decided to transfer. Cordeiro signed with San Jose State, running back Dae Dae Dae Hunter went to Liberty and wide-side cornerback Cameron Lockridge transferred to South Alabama. Defensive end/tackle Jonah Laulu, who entered the portal on Tuesday, has received offers from Georgia, LSU, Miami, UCLA, USC, Washington, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Florida State and Miami.