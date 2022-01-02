Vital Statistics: Dec. 22 to 28, 2021

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 22-28
>> Avea Imeleta Anoa‘i and Nathan Makanaokalani Adams
>> Andrew James Armstrong and Summer Raed Khatib
>> Shawn Donald Bluhm and Cassandra Jo Vaughn
>> Shon Thomas Bolo and Jacqueline Lee Togisala
>> Andrew Lawrence Brogan IV and Faye Louise Kennedy
>> Sara Jo Patricia Buchanan and Brittany Elizabeth Brennan
>> Brittany Anne Carroll and Aaron Edward Oreb
>> Ryan Christopher Rikio Chun and Jocelyn Wai Lin Umeda
>> Edith Crawford and Stephen Tullio Magagnini
>> Elizabeth Angela Dalevik and Erik Rolf Brieger
>> Joseph Richard De La Torre and Margaret Lynn Meyer
>> Jon Ikaika Demello and Takiko Jaylene Keahi Macomber- Pestana
>> Lynett Carol Dubia and Walter Arnold Rodgers IV
>> Matthew Joseph Dupureur and Maai Saijo
>> Jamal Hussein Essayli and Jayson Masami Quon
>> Chad Richard Haruo Godfrey and Nozomi Miyanari
>> Alfred Kawika Corpuz Goroza and Stephanie Ann Alexander
>> William Charles Hagen and Alexandra Pierre
>> Karlie Elizabeth Hicks and Shane Kai Britton
>> Bolun Huang and Zhe Pei
>> Jimmy Mason Hudson and Kelsey Jo Graham
>> David Benjamin Jackson and Mary Kathryn Young
>> Christopher Patrick Keef and Verona Bos
>> Min Yung Ko and Mitzi Hidaka
>> Michelle Courtney Lam and Kristofer Andrew Johnson
>> Laauoleamotasiosamoa Faamavaega Logoleo and Emily Jane Vaioleti
>> Kyler David Haru Martin and Chazley Carann-Agustin Baitlon
>> Kekuaokalani Adam Ryo Marumoto and Nethaniah Vashti Kuhawai Helenihi
>> Valora Jo Miller and Rashon Antwan Mitchell
>> Dylan Reed Montagna and Jordan Lynn Jesperson
>> Angelina Maria Kauanoeokekai Yasuko Morizono and Hae Sung Hwang
>> Kayla Mie Nakasone and Marc Rendell Carlos
>> Luiz Fernando Nunes de Souza and Emily Anne Mullen
>> Joshua Arthur Olsen and Sarah Katharine Braicks
>> Launiu Sonny Joseph Paleaae Jr. and Janina Laumua Matagi
>> Alexandria Mony Pan and Alfredo Marrufo
>> Jessica Elizabeth Griffin Pittenger and Joseph Lee Tapang
>> Glenn Albert Reiter and Sheila May Vallier
>> Brittany Ann Russell and Jordan Elise Barnard
>> Evan Zachary Scott and Lemetrica Shunese Woodard
>> Jeong Min Seo and Victoria Jae Won Yom
>> Andy Shu and Leela Li
>> Alofatunoaoleatua Sualauvi Su’a and Shayna Kehaulani Montez
>> Jordan Minoru Tanioka and Erin Lorraine Oldham
>> Ioka Bruce Tauanu’u and Bethany Moriah Landers
>> Tia Elizabeth Terry and Michael Lee Worrell Sr.
>> Christopher Tran and Korina Angela Garcia Cruz
>> Brigham Pascual Villanueva and Cecil Frances Llasos Caro
>> David Michael Young and Christine Marie Pechey
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 22-28
>> Jayden Oliver Lazo Abayon
>> McKenzie Hali‘a Jara Alexander
>> Akaia Megumi Alvarez
>> Tonatiuh Aharon Aquino-Abbot
>> Athena Miako Aquino Aspiras
>> Uyaruun Bayasgalan
>> Zuya Omani Bordeaux-Stands
>> Miracle Makana O Le Atua Botelho-Cho
>> Hailey Mae Akiko Kahuluhiwaiwili‘iaikaleimaikalani Kapilialoha Brewer
>> Haisley Hope Budd
>> Evelyn Kaleoahiokalani Cachero
>> Tanceten Navong Clark
>> Austin James William Darby
>> Aloe Jupiter Adorable De Guzman
>> Benjamin Charles Despain
>> Alaia Jade Duropan
>> Leo Bjorn Farris
>> Indigo Cameron Moon Galvin-Herbert
>> Luca Kekoa Santos Gama
>> Gianna Marie Gamble
>> Aryah Amani Gibson
>> Kash Na‘auali‘i Ryder Hirota
>> Empress Kikama‘alahi Ilae
>> Manaia Sarai Jennings
>> Mehekiah Kaho‘oholoinakoa Kaawaloa-Kaaihue
>> Josiah Wayne Kahler
>> Phoenix Anuenue Kaleiahihi- Kuhns
>> Sias Koamalupomaika‘imaikalani Kapuwai
>> Elexiah Rose Kalani Kaui
>> Lilinoe Pua Lilia Keawema‘uhili
>> Cooper James Kenney
>> Sofia Maria Knowles
>> Ronald Oliver Kovar
>> Hayden Ki‘aikuponoimaikalani Tabisola Kukahiko
>> Ezra Brody Lao
>> Zoe Ocean Lao
>> Yiannis Raphael Tagavilla Laroya
>> Pulelehua Keikihiwahiwaokeakua Leinani Like
>> Lucas Robi Ballete Lim
>> Ho‘omaluhiaokekai Emiko Macomber-Demello
>> Maximus Martin
>> Samuel Issac Martinez
>> Alliana Lunafreya Gernale Mendoza
>> Cayiella Skye Subia Mendoza
>> Charlie Cooper Moerch Jacobs
>> Sosuke Murata
>> Ziggy Lynn Kilinahemekapilialoha Narvaez Magno
>> Aniyah Kahalaopuna Nunes
>> Alivia Hi‘ipoikalikoikealohapau‘ole Palama Livsey
>> Andrew James Parnell
>> Aalizay Ha‘ale ‘Ale I Ka Pu‘uwai Fetu’u Aho Vaitogi Patcho- Manupule
>> Tatum Tamiye Aonani Kealohapauole Powell
>> Reef Kamakaokaopua Puu Jr.
>> Ireland Mae Scarbrough
>> Amelia Reese Kananiokamahinaepakonanemainalani Shim
>> Trison-Wes Chanceton Kamohoalii Soares
>> Brooklyn Gianna Stay
>> Alaia Echegoyen Sterling
>> Aistyn-Ryan Ka-ili-poni Eleneke Ihilani Stevens Jr.
>> Naomi Kai Sweeney
>> Kaylee Akemi Tagama
>> Hank Owen Terry
>> Kiana Yuki Tomishima
>> Creedence-Case Pomaika‘ikahala‘ipolani Waiwaiole
>> Eliana Pi‘ilani Warsh
>> Lawakua Ho‘okaulike Hema Wilkinson
>> Ryder Kamakanamaikalani Worley
