Las Vegas Advisor: Las Vegas seeks return to normalcy in 2022

Last year was a strange one in Las Vegas. The casinos were open, but they weren’t quite the same as they worked their way back from the effects of the pandemic. In 2022, the focus will be on getting back to normal, or as close to it as possible.

That means there’ll be a greater emphasis on policies and procedures than on casino openings and new offerings.

That said, topping the short list of important openings is the return of the Palms under new ownership by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. That will be followed by the Mirage’s change of ownership to the Seminole Tribe of Florida. Also slated for 2022 is the completion of Project 63, the big retail operation that will open on the Strip at CityCenter; an expansion of the Las Vegas Loop underground tunnel system; and English Hotel, a boutique hotel in the downtown Arts District named for celebrity chef Todd English.

Shhh: A new bar, currently called, simply, Secret Bar, has opened at Circa. It’s located on the second floor in the High Limit Table Games room, behind a solid wall that can be raised and lowered. As of now, it’s open Thursdays through Saturdays only.

Coffee and banking: Capital One Café has opened at the Fashion Show Mall. The coffeehouse chain, where you can get snacks and drinks while doing your banking, has locations in several cities, but this is the first in Las Vegas.

So long: The Flamingo poker room has closed its doors. It’s the seventh of nine Caesars Entertainment poker rooms to shutter, leaving only the rooms at Caesars Palace and Bally’s still operating.

Question: How many buffets will come back in 2022?

Answer: Twelve returned last year, and at this point, there are no announcements of others ready to resume in 2022. However, it’s very likely that some will reopen, possibly eight to 10, to bring the number of buffets to around 20.

