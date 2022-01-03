Hawaii sees 3,044 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 121,864

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 3,044 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 121,864 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 1,094.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 805 fatalities on Oahu, 153 on Hawaii island, 105 on Maui, 18 on Kauai, two on Molokai and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

Hawaii Department of Health investigators find out the vaccination status of each positive case after the fact, which is why those statistics are not included side by side in the daily case counts, officials have previously said.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 820,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 53.8 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 2,166 new cases on Oahu, 359 on Hawaii island, 273 on Maui, 124 on Kauai, two on Molokai, six on Lanai and 114 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 86,830 on Oahu, 13,909 on Hawaii island, 12,716 on Maui, 4,299 on Kauai, 391 on Molokai and 185 on Lanai. There are also 3,534 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 27,314 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 2,078.

By island, Oahu has 22,368 active cases, the Big Island has 1,824, Kauai has 923, Maui has 2,029, Molokai has 133 and Lanai has 37.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 1,970 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 19.1%, state health officials said today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,549,758 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today, up 13,148 from Friday. Health officials say that 74.4% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 79.9% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,292 have required hospitalizations, with one hospitalization removed from Hawaii’s total.

Thirty hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 5,262 hospitalizations within the state, 4,025 have been on Oahu, 645 on Maui, 469 on the Big Island, 107 on Kauai, 11 on Molokai and five on Lanai.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.