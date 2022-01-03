Kauai under flood advisory as showers, thunderstorms possible for other islands

Heavy rain over Kauai has prompted a flood advisory for the island as unstable conditions around the state bring showers and, possibly, thunderstorms to some areas.

Radar at 6:43 a.m. showed heavy rain over the island of Kauai falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service. The flood advisory is in effect for the island of Kauai through 9:45 a.m.

People are advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for the other islands, forecasters say. Oahu will see winds from the south-southeast of 6 to 8 mph and highs of 76 to 80 degrees.

Much drier conditions are expected late in the week, weather officials said.