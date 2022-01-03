Waipahu woman, 66, fatally shot in attempted robbery on Vegas Strip

A 66-year-old Hawaii resident was killed in an attempted robbery on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year’s Eve, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported today.

Clarice Yamaguchi of Waipahu died at University Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the neck, the newspaper reported.

Yamaguchi was killed during an attempted robbery Friday afternoon in a Fashion Show Mall parking garage at 1:30 p.m.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Yamaguchi and her husband were getting out of their vehicle in the garage when they encountered a robber, who shot her during a struggle.

According to the Review-Journal, just hours after Yamaguchi was shot a man in his 50s was killed during another robbery attempt in the parking garage just two miles away at Palace Station.

Police later arrested Jordan Ruby, 18, and Jesani Carter, 20, both of whom appeared in court Saturday. They remain in custody without bail today at the Clark County Detention Center.

“Detectives determined Carter and Ruby had entered the parking garages with the intent to commit a robbery,” police wrote in a news release. “Detectives are currently reviewing their connection to other events.”

The suspects were next due in court Tuesday, the newspaper reported.

———

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Ricardo Torres-Cortez contributed to this report.