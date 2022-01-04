A citrusy, zesty salmon with chile and mint

A buttery sauce run through with vibrant citrus and mint brings an easy elegance to this salmon. Don’t let the short ingredient list fool you: There’s lots of flavor here. The red pepper flakes give off a subtle heat, while orange zest and fresh mint cut the richness of this superbly fatty fish. A crisp green salad or sautéed asparagus would work well alongside, as would a glass of crisp, chilled rosé.

Broiled Salmon With Chile, Orange and Mint

Ingredients:

• 4 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

• 1 1/2 teaspoons orange zest

• 3 tablespoons mint, finely chopped

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• 4 (5to 6-ounce) salmon fillets

• Flaky salt, for serving (optional)

Directions:

Turn on the broiler and position the oven rack to sit about 6 inches below it. In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat. Add red pepper flakes, and cook for about 1 minute. Remove butter from heat, and stir in orange zest and 2 tablespoons mint. Set aside.

Season salmon well with salt and pepper and place skin-side down on a rimmed baking sheet lined with foil. Spoon butter mixture evenly over the top of each fillet.

Broil salmon for 4-6 minutes until the skin becomes opaque and the fish appears flaky. It should be medium-rare in the thickest part of the fillet. If you prefer your salmon a bit more cooked, leave it in for another minute or so, moving it to a lower rack if the tops get too dark. Serve, and scatter with remaining mint. Season with flaky salt, if desired.

Total time: 15 minutes, serves 4.