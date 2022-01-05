Man, 32, charged in deaths of 2 people in Christmas Eve crash on Kauai

A 32-year-old Lawai man has been charged in connection with the deaths of two people killed in a Christmas Eve two-vehicle collision on Kauai.

A Kauai grand jury returned an indictment against Sandon Igne, charging him with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of negligent homicide in the first degree in the deaths of 49-year-old Eugenia Villanueva of Hanamaulu and her father, 71-year-old Delfin Geronimo of Eleele.

Igne was also charged with two counts of negligent injury in the second degree, one count of negligent injury in the first degree, operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, inattention of driving, reckless driving, promoting a harmful drug in the fourth-degree and drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested Igne Tuesday on an arrest warrant issued by the grand jury.

The deadly crash occurred on Kaumualii Highway between mile markers 5 and 6 in an area known as Knudsen Gap on Dec. 24.

Police said Igne was traveling westbound in a 2011 Toyota Tacoma when his vehicle veered into the shoulder, then back onto the westbound lane and subsequently into the eastbound lane where he hit a 2018 Nissan sedan driven by a 19-year-old Hanamaulu man at about 4 p.m.

Villanueva, a rear passenger in the Nissan, died in the crash. Her father who was sitting next to her in the sedan was medevaced to The Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu where he later died of injuries he sustained in the collision.

A 19-year-old Hanamaulu woman who was in the front passenger seat at the time of the crash sustained serious injuries and was treated and released at Wilcox Medical Center.