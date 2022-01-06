100 Hawaii National Guard members deploying to Middle East

The Hawaii Army National Guard announced Thursday that about 100 soldiers from two of its units have been notified by the Department of Defense about an upcoming deployment to the Middle East. The Hawaii National Guard’s news release did not say which units received the notification or where in the Middle East they will deploy.

“Changes in units, numbers, dates, and locations are still possible,” the news release said. “It will be a year-long deployment for 2023 and they will be supporting the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) efforts in the region.”

Hawaii Guardsman have deployed multiple times to Iraq and Afghanistan over the last two decades of war.

Most recently soldiers from the Hawaii National Guard’s 1-487th Field Artillery returned in March 2020 from a deployment in Afghanistan in which they conducted base defense operations. Members of the same unit were later deployed to Washington, D.C., to provide security for the inauguration of President Joe Biden after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.

The two-decade long American military operation in Afghanistan came to a chaotic end in August when Taliban forces marched on the Afghan capital of Kabul, leading to thousands of Afghans fleeing and an evacuation effort by American forces.

A deadly terrorist attack during the evacuation killed 13 American troops and at least 163 Afghan civilians. In response CENTCOM ordered a drone strike that targeted what commanders believed were terrorists but were actually 10 more Afghan civilians.

In September, Biden told the United Nations, “I stand here today, for the first time in 20 years, the United States is not at war. We’ve turned the page.”

But thousands of U.S. troops remain in the Middle East. Troops are in Iraq and Syria supporting local forces in the fight against the remnants of the militant group ISIS, putting U.S. forces in the middle of an intense web of conflicts between various factions. There are also American troops conducting other operations in various Arabian Gulf countries.

The American combat mission has ostensibly ended with remaining troops in Iraq acting purely as advisors, but American troops continue patrolling roads in Syria alongside members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. ISIS attacks have spiked in recent months as the militants have struck at civilians as well as Iraqi troops and Kurdish fighters.

Even as the fight against ISIS continues, American forces have been periodically attacked by rockets and drones launched by Iranian-backed militias in both Iraq and Syria. American forces also have periodically struck Iranian forces and their allies, including killing Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in January 2020 after Iranian-backed Iraqi militias killed an Iraqi American linguist in a rocket attack and stormed the American embassy in Baghdad.

The Hawaii National Guard’s press release said that troops will be training at Fort Hood in Texas for about a month before deploying to the Middle East.