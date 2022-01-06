Some Hawaii charter schools opt for distance learning, delay instruction due to COVID

At least six of Hawaii’s 37 charter schools are switching to distance learning or delaying the start of instruction as schools nationwide struggle to cope with the unprecedented COVID-19 omicron variant surge.

DreamHouse ‘Ewa Beach has shifted to full virtual learning for at least its first two weeks of the new semester.

“We as much as anybody want our kids back at our school. We love our kids and we can’t wait for them to come back to us. But health and safety have to come first. It’s too dangerous to have these kids in the building when these (COVID-19) numbers are so out of control,” said Alex Teece, DreamHouse founder and school leader. “We just did not feel comfortable putting 300 kids in a building and just telling them to keep their masks on and be safe and healthy.”

DreamHouse already provides internet hotspots to its families, and all of its 300 students are given iPads.

The tentative plan is to resume in-person learning on Jan. 18, but that could change depending on the state of the omicron surge and DreamHouse’s school community, Teece said.

Three charter schools on Hawaii island also are switching to distance learning for now, according to Yvonne Lau, interim executive director of the Hawaii State Public Charter School Commission. They are:

>>Kua o ka Lā New Century Public Charter School

>>Nā Wai Ola Public Charter School

>>Ka ʻUmeke Kāʻeo

Mālama Honua Public Charter School in Waimanalo is extending their winter break by at least another week, Lau said.

Hawaii Technology Academy, which normally offers a mix of online and in-person instruction on multiple islands, has opted this week to go only online this week, Lau said.

Hawaii’s charter schools are public schools that are independently run, so they do not fall under the state Department of Education’s current approach of opening all schools to in-person learning.

This story is breaking and will be updated.