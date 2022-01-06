Coast Guard rescue 2 from disabled craft off Maui

The Coast Guard and Maui County Fire Department personnel Thursday rescued two people aboard a disabled watercraft located more than two miles off Peahi.

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received reports about the watercraft at around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The two people aboard the vessel sent a distress text message to their friend, who in turn informed the Coast Guard. The stranded mariners stated that their watercraft was experiencing engine issues and that they needed assistance, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

An urgent information broadcast notice to Mariners was issued and Coast Guard watchstanders deployed a Dolphin helicopter, HC-130 Hercules and Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry crews to assist.

The disabled vessel was located by an Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew at 3:15 a.m. today, and a Maui County Fire Boat was called in to tow the craft back to shore.

Both mariners were in good condition, the Coast Guard said.

Fire department ground crews were also involved in the rescue.