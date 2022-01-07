Gov. Ige issues emergency proclamation after Kauai landslide

Gov. David Ige has issued an emergency proclamation for the Tuesday landslide on Kauai that stranded at least two dozen families that live in the area.

“The blocked roadway, hazardous conditions, and the lack of communications infrastructure threaten the safety and welfare of a significant number of residents in the area,” Ige said in a statement. “This emergency proclamation serves to provide relief from disaster damages and losses, and protect our residents and visitors.”

The landslide took place in the Waimea area and blocked Menehune Road. Road repair work has been delayed because the hillside above is still unstable, with hazardous conditions being caused by falling debris.

The emergency proclamation gives Ige the ability to spend appropriated state funds to protect the residents and visitors of Kauai. It also supports state and county efforts to provide relief from the damage and suffering caused by the landslide.

It is in effect through March 7 unless terminated or superseded by another proclamation.