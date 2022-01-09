Kauai firefighters airlift hiker, 59, from Kalepa Ridge Trail in Lihue

Kauai firefighters rescued a hiker in distress on the Kalepa Ridge Trail in Lihue on Saturday.

According to KFD, dispatchers received a 911 call around 12:45 p.m. Saturday reporting a 59-year-old Kauai resident was having difficulty breathing and bystanders had started CPR after the man became unresponsive.

KFD’s Air 1 helicopter responded to the area and found the man, who had regained consciousness, and airlifted him to a nearby landing zone at the Kauai Beach Resort.

Awaiting firefighters provided additional care before American Medical Response paramedics transported the man to Wilcox Medical Center in serious condition.