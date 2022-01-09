Vital Statistics: Dec. 29, 2021 to Jan. 6, 2022

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Dec. 29-Jan. 6

>> Antone Kuuipo Molia Aku and Katherine Colleen Hoffman

>> Alexander Gregory Barbe and Thao Thu Nguyen

>> Raquel Bermudez and Seyi Raphael Hunsa

>> Matthew William Bryant and Courtney Gene Whelan

>> Darius Burchard and Urszula Inga Ostrowska

>> Christie Hor Yan Chun and Michael Peter Heita Pao

>> Sabah Coles and Lybroan Dennis James

>> David Aaron Voncino Cooper and Breehn Raysten Michiko Wo Sasaki

>> Noa Anela Correa and Bridgette Jean Lubecke

>> Victoria Ellen Fletcher and Shane Thomas Hawk

>> David James Grissom and Stephanie Lynne Welch

>> Robert Anthony Hayes and Celine Mei-An Carus

>> Grant Alan Henry and Lena Burke Lisbony

>> Julie Ann Hensley and Joseph Ling

>> Matthew David Isherwood and Darren Everett Sowards

>> Ronnie Eugene Jackson Jr. and Tranell Danielle McAfee

>> Jennifer Rebecca Johnson and Jonathan Myles DeShasier

>> Mckenna Shea Kearn and Charles Andrew Turner

>> Christopher James Knight and Nicole Allison Freeman

>> Kuo-Wei Lai and Wei-Chia Wu

>> Samantha Kauanoelehua Larita and Jefferson Fabunan Baguio

>> Michael Hao Lee and Christina Amy Lee

>> Natanael Villalba Lopez and Roberta Davina Murgia

>> Jude P. Martin and David Meakin

>> Bria Symone McDaniels and Uriel Michael Esordienti

>> Paige DeAnne Miller and Min Koo Kang

>> Mellissa Matio Leihuanani Mindoro and Jayden Bernardo Joseph Cabuco-Obiano

>> Janeli Yetel Montemayor and Samuel A. Hoy

>> Vanessa Faith Montes and Robert Breuer

>> Polina Ann Mt.Agnew and Kyle James Peck

>> Kimberlyn Leialoha O Kalani Nahale and Justin Kamakaokalani Cardines

>> Miho Oda and Esteban Garcia Orozco

>> John Henrique Pinto and Katiucia Nepomuceno McGovern

>> Victoria Lynn Regan and Devin Michael Lawhead

>> David Edward Rogers and Heaven Leigh Silveira

>> Alyssa Kahealani Rovner and Patrick Lei Mi

>> Joseph Ruben II and Tenille Kala­lea Kahanuola Tokiko Nagareda

>> Aparna Saini and Kabir Singh

>> Timo Schnellbacher and Kristina Denise Schoepke

>> Lindsay Mari Shimasaki and Casey James Sheridan

>> Kana Alexandra Smith and Lin Funderburk Whitehouse

>> Trina Marie Smith and Scott Doyle McLeod

>> Jan Stentoft and Tina Birgitte Hoejrup Kjaer

>> Matthew Michael Terry and Katherine Virginia Rojas

>> Zachary Thomas Thornton and Lana Alexandra Butler

>> Zoe Pualena Vaimanino and Jonathan Hadlow Tukai Joshua Tuiafitu

>> René John Varga and Marisa Jean Mudge

>> Joseph Paul Vaughn and Alexis Lillian Wright

>> Jasmine Marie Salvia Villegas and Maiva Manuma Jr.

>> Alana Victoria Watt and Jose Alberto Regalado

>> Ashley Marie White and John Wesley Goodwin IV

>> Madeleine Marie Winslow and Lane Evan Baird

>> Elizabeth M. Wittgow-Styles and James Campbell Styles

>> Pearl Xu and Stephen Cases

>> Aaron Matthew Yabes and Tracey Loui Nakama

>> Ashley Kawehiwehionalani Young and Byron Edward Kahoalii Fonseca

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Dec. 31-Jan. 6

>> Oryen Beau Kahokuloaku‘ualaka‘i Ancheta

>> Joshua Lagua Bulagay

>> Kairi Takeo D’Araujo

>> Kamille Sky Santos Ebanez

>> Aaron Timoteo Foki Jr.

>> Aristides Jahkai Galang

>> Charlotte Marie Kawehi Grogan-Respicio

>> Ella Rose Hand

>> Keelan-Ryze Kamauanuenue­ikaikaho‘ounamaikaua Hoohuli-­Young

>> Uiki Benjamin Richard Iosefa Jr.

>> Krayzen Kameaho‘aumoa‘iaikealokoa Kaluhiokalani

>> Kenzo Luca Kupa‘a Kashiwa

>> Katrina Nicole Kaufusi

>> Kamea Kobe Lamay

>> Ellie Ho Ting Lau

>> Violet Azurine Noelani Locklear

>> Lily Okalani Kawailehua Macariola

>> La‘akea David Meheula-­Hartman

>> Zakiya Jeaven River Baylon Mejos

>> Ofa Sisilia Moeai

>> Luca James Michael Moreno

>> Nezha Ruth-Taylor Morris

>> Macie Noriko Muraoka

>> Kaikoa Kalani Newton

>> Emmanuel Chibuike Otuonye III

>> Clifton Daniel Paxton

>> Isabelle-Rose Alohilani Rabano

>> Kealamauloa Mauliolaakealoha­mai Kukuna Okala Moises Rapacon

>> Noah Keanu Sanders

>> Kaimana Alfred Sandridge

>> Elena Michelle Sequeira

>> Mia Ka‘ilikaihulalimalie Suniga

>> Coraline Aisha Turner

>> Daniel Jasper Jan Waite

>> Lila Anela Dana Wong

>> Eliana Celia Zuercher