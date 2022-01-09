Vital Statistics: Dec. 29, 2021 to Jan. 6, 2022

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 29-Jan. 6
>> Antone Kuuipo Molia Aku and Katherine Colleen Hoffman
>> Alexander Gregory Barbe and Thao Thu Nguyen
>> Raquel Bermudez and Seyi Raphael Hunsa
>> Matthew William Bryant and Courtney Gene Whelan
>> Darius Burchard and Urszula Inga Ostrowska
>> Christie Hor Yan Chun and Michael Peter Heita Pao
>> Sabah Coles and Lybroan Dennis James
>> David Aaron Voncino Cooper and Breehn Raysten Michiko Wo Sasaki
>> Noa Anela Correa and Bridgette Jean Lubecke
>> Victoria Ellen Fletcher and Shane Thomas Hawk
>> David James Grissom and Stephanie Lynne Welch
>> Robert Anthony Hayes and Celine Mei-An Carus
>> Grant Alan Henry and Lena Burke Lisbony
>> Julie Ann Hensley and Joseph Ling
>> Matthew David Isherwood and Darren Everett Sowards
>> Ronnie Eugene Jackson Jr. and Tranell Danielle McAfee
>> Jennifer Rebecca Johnson and Jonathan Myles DeShasier
>> Mckenna Shea Kearn and Charles Andrew Turner
>> Christopher James Knight and Nicole Allison Freeman
>> Kuo-Wei Lai and Wei-Chia Wu
>> Samantha Kauanoelehua Larita and Jefferson Fabunan Baguio
>> Michael Hao Lee and Christina Amy Lee
>> Natanael Villalba Lopez and Roberta Davina Murgia
>> Jude P. Martin and David Meakin
>> Bria Symone McDaniels and Uriel Michael Esordienti
>> Paige DeAnne Miller and Min Koo Kang
>> Mellissa Matio Leihuanani Mindoro and Jayden Bernardo Joseph Cabuco-Obiano
>> Janeli Yetel Montemayor and Samuel A. Hoy
>> Vanessa Faith Montes and Robert Breuer
>> Polina Ann Mt.Agnew and Kyle James Peck
>> Kimberlyn Leialoha O Kalani Nahale and Justin Kamakaokalani Cardines
>> Miho Oda and Esteban Garcia Orozco
>> John Henrique Pinto and Katiucia Nepomuceno McGovern
>> Victoria Lynn Regan and Devin Michael Lawhead
>> David Edward Rogers and Heaven Leigh Silveira
>> Alyssa Kahealani Rovner and Patrick Lei Mi
>> Joseph Ruben II and Tenille Kalalea Kahanuola Tokiko Nagareda
>> Aparna Saini and Kabir Singh
>> Timo Schnellbacher and Kristina Denise Schoepke
>> Lindsay Mari Shimasaki and Casey James Sheridan
>> Kana Alexandra Smith and Lin Funderburk Whitehouse
>> Trina Marie Smith and Scott Doyle McLeod
>> Jan Stentoft and Tina Birgitte Hoejrup Kjaer
>> Matthew Michael Terry and Katherine Virginia Rojas
>> Zachary Thomas Thornton and Lana Alexandra Butler
>> Zoe Pualena Vaimanino and Jonathan Hadlow Tukai Joshua Tuiafitu
>> René John Varga and Marisa Jean Mudge
>> Joseph Paul Vaughn and Alexis Lillian Wright
>> Jasmine Marie Salvia Villegas and Maiva Manuma Jr.
>> Alana Victoria Watt and Jose Alberto Regalado
>> Ashley Marie White and John Wesley Goodwin IV
>> Madeleine Marie Winslow and Lane Evan Baird
>> Elizabeth M. Wittgow-Styles and James Campbell Styles
>> Pearl Xu and Stephen Cases
>> Aaron Matthew Yabes and Tracey Loui Nakama
>> Ashley Kawehiwehionalani Young and Byron Edward Kahoalii Fonseca
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 31-Jan. 6
>> Oryen Beau Kahokuloaku‘ualaka‘i Ancheta
>> Joshua Lagua Bulagay
>> Kairi Takeo D’Araujo
>> Kamille Sky Santos Ebanez
>> Aaron Timoteo Foki Jr.
>> Aristides Jahkai Galang
>> Charlotte Marie Kawehi Grogan-Respicio
>> Ella Rose Hand
>> Keelan-Ryze Kamauanuenueikaikaho‘ounamaikaua Hoohuli-Young
>> Uiki Benjamin Richard Iosefa Jr.
>> Krayzen Kameaho‘aumoa‘iaikealokoa Kaluhiokalani
>> Kenzo Luca Kupa‘a Kashiwa
>> Katrina Nicole Kaufusi
>> Kamea Kobe Lamay
>> Ellie Ho Ting Lau
>> Violet Azurine Noelani Locklear
>> Lily Okalani Kawailehua Macariola
>> La‘akea David Meheula-Hartman
>> Zakiya Jeaven River Baylon Mejos
>> Ofa Sisilia Moeai
>> Luca James Michael Moreno
>> Nezha Ruth-Taylor Morris
>> Macie Noriko Muraoka
>> Kaikoa Kalani Newton
>> Emmanuel Chibuike Otuonye III
>> Clifton Daniel Paxton
>> Isabelle-Rose Alohilani Rabano
>> Kealamauloa Mauliolaakealohamai Kukuna Okala Moises Rapacon
>> Noah Keanu Sanders
>> Kaimana Alfred Sandridge
>> Elena Michelle Sequeira
>> Mia Ka‘ilikaihulalimalie Suniga
>> Coraline Aisha Turner
>> Daniel Jasper Jan Waite
>> Lila Anela Dana Wong
>> Eliana Celia Zuercher
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.