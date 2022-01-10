Queen’s to continue extended COVID-19 vaccination hours at Blaisdell; mobile clinics offer boosters

The Queen’s Health Systems said today it will continue to offer extended hours at its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Blaisdell Center to help make vaccinations as easily accessible as possible.

The clinic in the center’s Pikake will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.daily except Sundays and Tuesdays. Vaccinations are available by appointment or walk-in basis.

Vaccination clinics are also available at The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu, Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital, and Molokai General Hospital at the following times:

>> The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays to Sundays (closed Mondays)

>> Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital, 7-11 a.m. (12 and older only), 12-4 p.m. (5-11 years old only) Wednesdays and Fridays

>> Molokai General Hospital, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, by appointment only at 808- 553-3121 ext. 0.

For more information or to make an appointment visit covid.queens.org/vaccine or call 808-691-2222.

Hawaii Pacific Health, meanwhile, is offering Pfizer COVID-19 boosters to eligible children ages 12 to 17.

In addition to offering the vaccines at its regular clinics at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children and Straub Medical Center, mobile clinics this week will be held at Ocean Pointe Community Center, Par Hawaii Refining at Campbell Industrial Park, and Ilima Intermediate School.

The Oahu mobile clinics will also offer Pfizer vaccines for children ages 5-11 as well as boosters for those 12 and older who got their initial vaccine series at least five months ago. Additionally, moderately to severely immunocompromised children ages 5-11 should receive an additional dose of the Pfizer vaccine 28 days after their second shot.

Walk-ins are welcome for adult first doses. Appointments are required for all booster shots and third doses and other vaccinations at HawaiiPacificHealth.org/COVIDVaxSquad.

Several pop-up vaccine and testing clinics are also scheduled across Oahu this week, including Stadium Marketplace, Laie, and Kapalama Elementary School.

Visit hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine for a full list of pop-up vaccination events and clinics.