Kauai students' sugar cane project to be tested at space station | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kauai students’ sugar cane project to be tested at space station

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO The students from Alaka‘i o Kaua‘i Charter School on the winning team are Hudson Sherrill, left, Persais Sasil and Omar Maes Hudson.

A team of fourth graders from a small public charter school on Kauai has scored the national honor of having their science experiment on sugar cane growth flown to the International Space Station in May. Read more

