comscore Queen’s declares emergency amid bed shortage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Queen’s declares emergency amid bed shortage

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.

The Queen’s Health Systems on Monday once again declared an “internal state of emergency” for its West Oahu hospital as the rate of admissions there outpaced the number of available beds amid Hawaii’s omicron surge. Read more

Previous Story
Oahu homes stay above $1 million to end 2021 as sales slip

Scroll Up