Queen’s converts urgent care clinic in Kakaako to dedicated COVID-19 testing site

The Queen’s Health Systems has converted its urgent care clinic in Kakaako to a dedicated COVID-19 testing site in response to increased demand during the current surge.

The Queen’s Island Urgent Care Kakaako at 400 Keawe St., Suite 100, will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week for COVID-19 testing.

Symptomatic patients may walk in to get tested for free without an appointment but should bring an ID and insurance card. Those ages 6 and up can be tested at this location.

Testing at the clinic is also available for individuals seeking a return to work, school, or travel purposes, but for a fee.

“We recognize there is a high demand for COVID-19 testing and we are doing everything we can to make testing as widely available as possible so our community can take advantage of our services,” said Jill Hoggard Green, President and CEO of Queen’s in a news release. “We are always looking for more ways to ensure our community has access to the health care services they need especially during this surge of the pandemic. We are also continuing to ask everyone to get vaccinated and get a booster shot if they are eligible. We know that is one of the most important ways to protect us from getting infected with the virus”.

Patients near the Kakaako location that need to see a medical provider should go to the nearest emergency department or visit one of the other Queen’s Island Urgent Care locations, which include sites at Ewa-Kapolei, Kahala, Kapahulu, Hawaii Kai, and Pearl Kai.

For more information call 808-735-0007.