comscore Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 5:29 pm
  • INVISION / AP Jason Momoa, left, and Lisa Bonet arrive at the premiere of “Aquaman” at TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Los Angeles.

    INVISION / AP

    Jason Momoa, left, and Lisa Bonet arrive at the premiere of “Aquaman” at TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES >> Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet have ended their 16-year relationship.

A joint statement posted on the “Aquaman” star’s Instagram page Wednesday that he and his wife were parting ways.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding (tilde)and our family is of no exception,” the post said, adding that they were announcing the split so “as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, met and started dating in 2005 and officially married in late 2017. They have a son and daughter together.

Bonet, who rose to fame playing one of Bill Cosby’s daughters on “The Cosby Show” and its spinoff, “A Different World,” was previously married to rocker Lenny Kravitz.

Comments (6)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged
Next Story
Golfers Takumi Kanaya, Keita Nakajima following big footsteps of Hideki Matsuyama

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up