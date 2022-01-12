Three former top Honolulu city officials turn themselves in to FBI

A trio of former city officials turned themselves in to the FBI at about 6:30 this morning in Kapolei after their attorneys were informed late Tuesday they would be arrested in connection with an ongoing federal investigation into public corruption in Honolulu.

Former city managing director Roy Amemiya, Corporation Counsel Donna Leong and former Honolulu Police Commission Chair Max Sword are in the custody of federal agents this morning allegedly in connection with the $250,000 settlement paid to former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Micheal G. Wheat did not immediately return a request for comment about the charges against the three. Wheat has served as a special attorney for the U.S. attorney general prosecuting inter-district conflict cases in Hawaii and Arizona since 2012.

Amemiya is one of many former and current government officials and business people who were under scrutiny by the U.S. Department of Justice. Wheat’s team of prosecutors is investigating allegations that law enforcement officers, elected officials and their supporters abused their positions to vanquish opponents.

Amemiya, who served as the city’s managing director under former Mayor Kirk Caldwell, received a federal target letter in June.

Amemiya and Leong are the highest-ranking officials in city government under the former Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s administration to be arrested in connection with the investigation. Leong, the city’s civilian attorney, was put on paid leave in January 2019 after she got a target letter in connection with Wheat’s investigation.

Sword approved the Kealoha settlement while chair of the police commission.