Woman seriously injured after she falls 100 feet from Olomana trail

A woman sustained serious injuries after she fell approximately 100 feet while hiking on the Olomana trail this morning.

A caller told the Honolulu Fire Department that the woman described to be in her 30s to 40s was hiking near the third peak when she fell about 100 feet from the ridgeline at about 10:30 a.m.

The fire department said she landed on a treetop and sustained multiple injuries.

Two good Samaritans traversed a steep terrain to reach her and called 911, the fire department said.

Air 1 spotted the injured hiker and bystanders just before 11 a.m. She was airlifted to the Maunawili Valley Neighborhood Park where Emergency Medical Services personnel treated her and took her to a hospital in serious condition.