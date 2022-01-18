Fire destroys 2 homes on Kauai

A large fire destroyed two homes in Hanalei on Kauai early Monday.

Firefighters responded to a report of an explosion and a structure fire on Weke Road at about 1 a.m.

When they arrived, fire crews saw two single-story dwellings fully engulfed in flames, the Kauai Fire Department said.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 2:20 a.m. and extinguished it about an hour later.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is assisting two residents displaced by the fire.

Both structures were deemed a total loss, according to the fire department. Damage was estimated at $952,800.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.