2 divers rescued off of Point Panic Beach

Two divers who were apparently caught in the current near Point Panic Beach were rescued this evening by Honolulu firefighters.

At just after 6 p.m. the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 calls about the two distressed divers who were about 150 yards from shore and were “becoming exhausted.” Firefighters were able to make visual contact with the divers, a woman possibly in her late 40s and a teenage boy, before entering the water on rescue boards to reach them.

The firefighters reached the divers and brought them to shore at around 6:30 p.m.

HFD is urging the public to know their limitations and fitness levels when it comes to ocean activities and to know the areas they plan on going to. The department said to avoid moving water, waves and rip currents and to never dive alone.