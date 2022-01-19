Lost hiker airlifted from Kailua trail

The Honolulu Fire Department on Tuesday rescued a lost hiker from the Puu Konahuanui trail in Kailua.

A 33-year-old man from Illinois started from the Kalawahine trail in Makiki and hiked for approximately six hours toward Kailua. He left the trail and was unable to return, prompting an emergency call at 4:49 p.m.

The hiker said he was not injured and did not require medical attention.

Four HFD units staffed with 12 personnel responded to the call and the first fire fighters arrived on the scene at 4:57 p.m.

After a landing zone for HFD’s Air 1 helicopter was secured at Pali golf course, an airlift operation commenced at 5:13 p.m.

The hiker was located and transported to the landing zone at 5:27 p.m. with no reported injuries.